Netflix unveils ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ trailer, cast, release date

Netflix unveiled the its anthology series Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (formerly titled 10 After Midnight).

The series is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro, who also serves as the host. Moreover, the show is produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (known for The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer.



The teaser shares glimpses into the spine-chilling tales:

The trailer begins as del Toro narrates eerily. “Picture your mind as a cabinet where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears," he begins, as images of a vintage-looking cabinet flash on screen. “What would happen if you opened that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out.”

Viewers then hear the show being described as “one of those nightmare specials—the kind you never get to the bottom of.” The audiences are given a sneak peek into the story of some episodes ranging ‘from macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy’. There are images of a ghostly family, a haunted storage unit and a woman whose skin appears to be peeling off.

According to E! News, each story will feature a different cast, with stars including Rupert Grint in the ‘Dreams in the Witch House’ episode, Ben Barnes in ‘Pickman's Model’ and Eric André in ‘The Viewing.’

The cast will also feature F. Murray Abraham, Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, Sofia Boutella and David Hewlett.

Watch the teaser:

When is the show releasing on Netflix?



Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will debut Tuesday, October 25, launching a special four-day, double episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event.

Two all-new Cabinet of Curiosities tales will debut daily through Friday, October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available to Netflix members around the world.