Monday Oct 03 2022
Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Meghan Markle is being ridiculed for trying to allegedly knock Prince William and Kate Middleton out of the front pages for clout.

Royal biographer Valentine Low, issued this claim in his brand new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by accusing Meghan Markle of ‘deliberately’ overturning Prince William and Kate Middleton’s media coverage during the Pakistan tour.

Mr Low also wrote, “William and Kate's team was not happy, it seems, and saw it as a deliberate attempt to knock the couple out of the headlines. Relations between the two households became quite tense.”

“The documentary had also shown not only Meghan's evident pain but also how far Harry and William had drifted apart.”

“Asked by Bradby about the rift between him and William, Harry had chosen not to deny it, but said instead: 'We are certainly on different paths at the moment . . . As brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days’.”

By the end, “William, home after the Pakistan tour, appears to have been taken aback at such a stark portrayal of his brother and sister-in-law's unhappiness. He realised they were in crisis.”

