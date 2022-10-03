 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Sacheen Littlefeather recounted when John Wayne almost assaulted her during her famed decline of Oscar from Marlo Brando for Godfather.

During an interview with the A.Frame, the Native American recounted many in the hall booed at her; still, one particular turned violent, "[John Wayne] did not like what I was saying up at the podium," Littlefeather explained. "So, he came forth in a rage to physically assault and take me off the stage. And he had to be restrained by six security men in order for that not to happen."

Meanwhile, other attendees displayed racist signs, "It was interesting because some people were giving me the tomahawk chop. I thought, 'This is very racist. Very racist indeed.' And I just gracefully walked and ignored them," the actor added.

Later, the Academy formally apologized to her fifty years later.

"We are delighted and humbled that Sacheen has so generously chosen to engage with the museum and Academy to reflect upon her trying experience at the 1973 Academy Awards," Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum, said.

Sacheen Littlefeather died at 75, reportedly due to breast cancer. 

