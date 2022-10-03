 
Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret

Monty Python star Eric Idle revealed the reason why he decided to stay quiet about his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer.

The comedian and writer, 79, revealed earlier this month that he had received a rare early diagnosis three years ago and was successfully treated for the illness.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Eric admitted he 'just got on with it' when he was told his diagnosis and decided to speak out when he got the recent all-clear to give others hope.

Eric was diagnosed early after a pal who he was staying with in the United States urged him to undergo a variety of tests to help his friend - a doctor - in his studies into preventative medicine.

Eric told The Guardian he didn't feel emotional when told the news, explaining:

'I didn't cry till I knew I was going to live. I just got on with it. I'm British! You try not to show emotions in the face of danger.'

The comedian told his wife of 41 years Tania and his children Carey, 49, and Lily, 32, but chose not to tell friends until he received the all-clear in order to spare them from worry.

He admitted he didn't have time to be shocked as within 10 days of his diagnosis he was in hospital undergoing surgery. After five hours on the operating table, his cancer was removed perfectly intact.

