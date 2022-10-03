King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

In his first speech as the King of England, Charles seemingly revealed when his eldest son Prince William will succeed him as monarch.



At the time, King Charles III appeared quashing the rumours about the monarchy's future, confirming he won't abdicate the throne.

The new head of state, in his speech, shared his plan to serve the nation for life, meaning that William will only succeed him when he passes away.

Charles said: "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."



The 73-year-old is the oldest person to become king in British history. He was only 3 years old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.



There has been speculation that the Prince of Wales would relinquish the throne to his son, although unlikely, it is possible.



Some royal commentators think the new king knows his time on the throne may be short and he's a 'caretaker' of it for Prince William.

Fortune teller Jemima Packington, who predicted the Queen’s death, says King Charles III will hand over the reign to Prince William next year.

Jemima, as per reports previously correctly predicted Brexit, Prince Philip's death, Theresa May being ousted as PM and Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family. Tragically, one of her most poignant predictions for 2022 proved correct when Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

However, King Charles has made it clear that he will not abdicate in favour of his son, Prince William.