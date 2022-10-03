Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harper's dress in style

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has defied critics who were left outraged by the dress her 11-year-old daughter Harper rocked for Paris Fashion Week.



The former Spice Girl came under fire when she previously shared a snap of her daughter, wearing a black dress with a lace-edge and plunging neckline at Paris Fashion Week.

Some of Victoria's fans rushed to social media to slam her for dressing her daughter in an "inappropriate" and "sexualising" way.



In one of the Pictures, Harper is seen wearing the dress and posing with supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid sparked outrage.

One fumed: "I'm really surprised that at this girl's age they are already dressing her that way, but anyway it's just my personal opinion."

A second person raged: "Shame on you for sexualising your 11 yr old daughter in a dress like that."

however, the fashionista responded to the haters in style as she reposted the daughter's pics on Instagram to apparently incite or shunning their unnecessary criticism for the child.

David Beckham's only daughter Harper stole the lime light with her sweet smile and stylish appearance at her mum's label's fashion show with the the rest of her family during the event at the weekend.