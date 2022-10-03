 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harper's dress in style

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Victoria Beckham reacts to critics of daughter Harpers dress in style

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has defied critics who were left outraged by the dress her 11-year-old daughter Harper rocked for Paris Fashion Week.

The former Spice Girl came under fire when she previously shared a snap of her daughter, wearing a black dress with a lace-edge and plunging neckline at Paris Fashion Week.

Some of Victoria's fans rushed to social media to slam her for dressing her daughter in an "inappropriate" and "sexualising" way.

In one of the Pictures, Harper is seen wearing the dress and posing with supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid sparked outrage.

One fumed: "I'm really surprised that at this girl's age they are already dressing her that way, but anyway it's just my personal opinion."

A second person raged: "Shame on you for sexualising your 11 yr old daughter in a dress like that."

however, the fashionista responded to the haters in style as she reposted the daughter's pics on Instagram to apparently incite or shunning their unnecessary criticism for the child.

David Beckham's only daughter Harper stole the lime light with her sweet smile and stylish appearance at her mum's label's fashion show with the the rest of her family during the event at the weekend.

More From Entertainment:

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama pens moving tribute to Barack on 30th wedding anniversary
'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

'Why is it so dark': Fans slam 'House of the Dragon' for low lighting

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William

King Charles confirms he won't abdicate for his son Prince William
Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret

Here’s why Eric Idle chose to keep his pancreatic cancer diagnosis a secret
Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Harry’s memoir can ‘make things much better’ for King Charles, expert claims

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Sacheen Littlefeather was almost beaten by John Wayne at Oscars: Report

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA

Hailey Bieber wows in black leather jacket as she shows off street style in LA
Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Dua Lipa reportedly believes her romance with Trevor Noah has ‘potential’

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List

Netflix Top 10 movies, TV shows and series around the world: Full List
UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place

UK government wants Prince William to take his father King Charles place
Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate

Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace making statement on her feud with Kate
Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity

Meghan Markle accused of hitting Prince William, Kate’s popularity

Latest

view all