Meghan Markle gears up for a befitting reply to King Charles fresh snub

Meghan Markle is reportedly going tp drop another bombshell on the royal family as she's set to return to her podcast just days after King Charles III released the first official portrait showing the line of succession.



The Royal family's new portrait seems to be fresh snub to the Sussexes. It has been dubbed the new ‘Fab Four’ replacing a previous image taken of William, Harry, Meghan and Kate in happier times during Christmas in Norfolk in 2018.

In the striking image the King, and his Queen Consort Camilla, stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest instalment of the Archetypes podcast returns to Spotify on Tuesday, October 4 and could hold more headline-making missiles aimed at the Royal Family as she made explosive claims in earlier episodes.

It's being speculated that Prince Harry's wife would befittingly respond to King Charles latest move and won't stop sharing the bitter experience of her royal life.

In her first interview with tennis legend, Serena Williams the Duchess of Sussex said she was forced to carry on a tour of 2019 South Africa despite being left in tears when she discovered her son Archie had narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom.

The royal family are very concerned with Meghan and Harry’s public statements which have become more frequent since their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.



The new episode of Meghan's podcast will feature American comedian and actor Margaret Cho for a discussion on Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars in 2020.