Tuesday Oct 04 2022
King Charles hand tucked inside pocket for THIS embarrassing reason

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla dropped a new photo with heir Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton this week.

The family portrait was captured at the Buckingham Palace, 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

While the new 'fab four' smiled ear to ear, fans spotted the 74-year-old monarch was 'hiding' his 'sausage fingers.'

On user wrote one Twitter: “Charles has deffo read the comments people have made about his hands (sic).”

“Charles saw you lot chatting s**t about his fingers and hid his hand," added another.

“Charles keeping the sausage fingers hidden," a third commented.

Earlier, Dr Gareth Nye, Senior Lecturer at the University of Chester, shared the possible cause of the monarch's fingers.

He said: "Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers which causes them to swell.

"Oedema is a common condition and mostly affects people over the age of 65 as the ability for fluid control is restricted," he added.

"To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area."

