Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton show vital 'survival statement' in new photo

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton indicate they stand tall for King Charles' support during Kingship.

The family portrait, that dropped over the weekend, was captured at the Buckingham Palace 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Noting details in the portrait, body language expert Judi James believes the motive of the new 'fab four' is to exude strength.

She told the Mirror: "As any tribe or dynasty knows a show of unity, continuity and strength is vital once it loses a leader.

"The royals are making exactly the right 'survival' statement here, following the death of the Queen.

"Charles has included his direct heir and wife Catherine in the line-up to signal the continuity, and the fact they are in one line of four, rather than with William and Catherine placed slightly behind Charles, suggests a sense of 'I've got your back' teamwork.

"William's pose with his hands clasped in front of his torso, suggests a dutiful approach to his father, while Catherine places an arm around her husband’s back to signal ongoing support."

