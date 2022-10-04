 
King Charles III is guarding his wife Queen Consort Camilla in new photo, says expert.

The family portrait, that dropped over the weekend, was captured at the Buckingham Palace 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Noting details in the portrait, body language expert Judi James believes Charles is preparing himself to protect Camilla under and attack.

And according to body language expert Judi James, the way the royals line up for the snap, especially Charles and Camilla, look as though they are readying themselves for "attack".

King Charles III uses unusual PDA to save Camilla from US attacks

She told the Mirror: "As any tribe or dynasty knows, a show of unity, continuity and strength is vital once it loses a leader.

"The royals are making exactly the right 'survival' statement here, following the death of the Queen.

"This looks like a forming up under potential attack, particularly from the direction of the US, and Charles' unusual PDA of placing an arm around Camilla's back, mirroring her arm round his, could be seen as a message in the same direction, as there have been rumours that Harry could have been critical of Camilla in his new book," she concludes.

