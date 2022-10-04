 
Kanye West makes runway debut at Balenciaga's mud show

Kanye West made his runway debut as he opened the show for Balenciaga's newest line at Paris Fashion Week.

Stomping down the brand’s sludge-splattered runway in Parc des Expositions was Ye, who opened a show dedicated to individualism wearing leathers and a game face to rival any model, per Vogue.

Wearing an oversized black hoody with a military-style cargo jacket layered over it, Kanye hid his face with a Balenciaga cap with his hood pulled up over it as he strutted down the catwalk in front of an enthralled audience. The look was completed with a pair of baggy leather trousers and black boots as the steely-faced rapper stomped by at first unrecognisable to attendees of the lavish show.

However, what set the show apart from many others was the runway slathered with mud. The set was a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth. “Let us let everyone be anyone and make love not war,” said Demna to Vogue.

The theme was fitting for West, who recently extended an olive branch to the Kardashian-Jenners by changing his Instagram profile picture to the face of family matriarch and momager, Kris Jenner.

West’s four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian were reportedly in attendance to cheer him on, along with Kylie Jenner. Other celebs in the crowd included Doja Cat and Euphoria star Alexa Demie, per Elle.

According to Vogue France, the show took place in Villepinte, a commune in the suburbs of Paris. The celebrities had travelled to the French town for a unique presentation from the fashion house.

