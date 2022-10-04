Meghan Markle, Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be forced to move soon as the couple are reportedly looking for new places after reports of Montecito being targeted by a burglary gang, reported The Santa Barbara News-Press.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that their $14 million property ‘does not accommodate them anymore’, and are now planning a move to California's exclusive Hope Ranch.

This comes alongside reports of high-value property theft and increasing crime in the neighbourhood, which also houses other A-listers including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe and Jennifer Aniston.

As per Express UK, Prince Harry and Meghan have shown interest in moving to Hope Ranch, which is described as an ‘exclusive suburb’ with houses that can cost about $22 million.

While Harry and Meghan plan their big move, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s department has assured Montecito residents that they are working to install number plate recognition cameras to help with rising crime.