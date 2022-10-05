Meghan Markle moves court to prevent half-sister from going after Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle has moved her legal team to ensure that her husband Prince Harry is not deposed in court by her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle in an ongoing defamation case between the two, reported Newsweek.



Samantha sued Meghan after she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview in 2021, during which she dished out about her life before becoming a royal, which Samantha claims was defamatory to her and their father Thomas Markle Sr.

Soon after, Samantha’s legal team revealed their plans to depose not only Thomas but also Prince Harry and Oprah during the legal case.

However, Meghan’s team have now retaliated, telling the court in an official filing: “A deposition of Mr. Markle at this juncture, along with other discovery, would be an unnecessary spectacle and waste of the parties' time, money, and resources.”

“Samantha Markle should not be permitted to force Meghan and, potentially, numerous non-parties to devote substantial resources to extraneous discovery while a meritorious motion that could dispose of the entire case is pending,” the filing further said.

“In addition to the parties, she [Samantha] identified a whopping 19 non-party witnesses, including Prince Harry, Meghan's mother, Oprah Winfrey, and several journalists/media personalities who reside in the United Kingdom, including Scobie and Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom,” the filing also said.

This comes as Meghan and Prince Harry are also reportedly looking for a new place after reports of criminal activities in their neighbourhood of Montecito.