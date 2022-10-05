 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle moves court to prevent half-sister from going after Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle has moved her legal team to ensure that her husband Prince Harry is not deposed in court by her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle in an ongoing defamation case between the two, reported Newsweek.

Samantha sued Meghan after she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview in 2021, during which she dished out about her life before becoming a royal, which Samantha claims was defamatory to her and their father Thomas Markle Sr.

Soon after, Samantha’s legal team revealed their plans to depose not only Thomas but also Prince Harry and Oprah during the legal case.

However, Meghan’s team have now retaliated, telling the court in an official filing: “A deposition of Mr. Markle at this juncture, along with other discovery, would be an unnecessary spectacle and waste of the parties' time, money, and resources.”

“Samantha Markle should not be permitted to force Meghan and, potentially, numerous non-parties to devote substantial resources to extraneous discovery while a meritorious motion that could dispose of the entire case is pending,” the filing further said.

“In addition to the parties, she [Samantha] identified a whopping 19 non-party witnesses, including Prince Harry, Meghan's mother, Oprah Winfrey, and several journalists/media personalities who reside in the United Kingdom, including Scobie and Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom,” the filing also said.

This comes as Meghan and Prince Harry are also reportedly looking for a new place after reports of criminal activities in their neighbourhood of Montecito. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything
'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families
Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film

Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film
'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans
Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'
'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales
Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report

Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world
Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama
King Charles III’s shocking connection to Dracula, vampires revealed

King Charles III’s shocking connection to Dracula, vampires revealed

Latest

view all