Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria

Meghan Markle, in a new episode of Archetypes, has recalled her experience of 'walking around naked' in Korean spa with mother Doria.

Speaking with comedian Margaret Cho and journalist and broadcaster analyst Lisa Ling, the Duchess analysed the trope known as "Dragon Lady".

After saying she loved getting to know other cultures, Prince Harry's wife spoke of when she used to go to a Korean spa with her mother Doria Ragland.

She said: "Now, for those of you who haven't been before, it's a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty. Because you enter a room with women from age nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row."

"All I wanted was a bathing suit! But you are not allowed, by the way. And once I was over that adolescent embarrassment my mum and I would go upstairs, sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles."

At the time, Meghan added, this was part of the knowledge of Asian culture she had growing up and was not familiar with the more damaging stereotypes faced by Asian women for many years.