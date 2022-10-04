 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Meghan Markle shares her experience of visiting Korean spa with mother Doria

Meghan Markle, in a new episode of Archetypes, has recalled her experience of 'walking around naked' in Korean spa with mother Doria.

Speaking with comedian Margaret Cho and journalist and broadcaster analyst Lisa Ling, the Duchess analysed the trope known as "Dragon Lady".

After saying she loved getting to know other cultures, Prince Harry's wife spoke of when she used to go to a Korean spa with her mother Doria Ragland.

She said: "Now, for those of you who haven't been before, it's a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty. Because you enter a room with women from age nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row."

"All I wanted was a bathing suit! But you are not allowed, by the way. And once I was over that adolescent embarrassment my mum and I would go upstairs, sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles."

At the time, Meghan added, this was part of the knowledge of Asian culture she had growing up and was not familiar with the more damaging stereotypes faced by Asian women for many years.

More From Entertainment:

Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour

Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour
King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles ‘earmarked’ Frogmore House for Prince William, Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West ‘trying to get attention’ with ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt
Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast

Meghan Markle ropes in 'highly talented' writer to fact-check her podcast
King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent

King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent
Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance

Princess Charlene garners praises post rare public appearance
Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

Princess Charlotte and the Queen Mother’ striking resemblance leave royal fans in shock

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source

Zayn Malik having hard time to ‘digest’ Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid romance: Source
Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone is effortlessly cool in blazer and maxi skirt

Paris Fashion Week: Camila Morrone is effortlessly cool in blazer and maxi skirt

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show
Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’

Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’
Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Latest

view all