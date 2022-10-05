 
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
Netflix 'Squid Game' season 2 returns with news spoilers

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Netflix 'Squid Game' season 2 returns with news spoilers

Netflix's most-watched series in history Squid Game is returning for season 2 and will be directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The series revolves around a contest with 456 players, all of whom are facing financial hardship.

And they risk their lives to play a deadly children's game for a chance to win 4.6 billion.

Netflix Squid Game made history as the first foreign-language drama to take home two top honors at the television industry's Emmy Awards.

Everything to know about season 2:

It took a long time for Squid Game to make an official announcement for the season, Along with the show renewal for the second season.

Netflix tweeted a post from creator Dong hyuk in which he confirms 'a whole new round' of Squid Game.

Squid Game season 2 release date:

So far, there is no confirmed date for season 2, it will be released at the end of 2023 or 2024.

The official Netflix announcement for season two was revealed by the streaming platform.

Squid Game Season 2 cast:

Season 2 means a lot of new characters will be presented in the game. As the tweet showed that the main character Seong Gi-hun and player 456 will be returning along with the game.

