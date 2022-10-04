 
Ruben Fleischer to direct 'Now You See Me 3'

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is all set direct the third instalment of the famous Now You See Me franchise.

As per the reports, Seth Grahame-Smith, writer of famous films like; The Lego Batman Movie, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, has come on-board to write the screenplay of the third part of the franchise.

Now You See Me 3 is going to reunite the old characters and will also introduce some new characters to the world of illusionists widely known as the Four Horseman.

Filmmaker Fleischer in statement added: “There are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies is a dream come true.”

Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen will be producing the film under the banner of Lionsgate.

Now You See Me franchise stars actors: Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harleson ann Mark Ruffalo.

The original Now You See Me was directed by Louis Leterrier. Later on, John M. Chu helmed the second sequel in 2016. Both the films together earned $687 million, reported The Hollywood Reporter. 

