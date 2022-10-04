 
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales appeared to be very emotional as he delivered his first speech under his new title amid criticism on his new royal role.

Addressing the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday, William said: "I'm delighted you could all join us today."

The new Prince of Wales continued: "It's heartening to see so many familiar faces whilst welcoming many new ones as well. You being here is a testament to how far United for Wildlife has grown.

"Our natural world is one of our greatest assets. It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and my grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.

"In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do. I take great comfort, then, from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade."

Prince William's speech comes after Trystan Gruffyd from Wales, launched an online petition calling for end to the royal title "Prince of Wales".

