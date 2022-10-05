Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

The Batman actor Barry Keoghan revealed as of now did not get any call from Warner Bros to reprise his character Joker in The Batman sequel.

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine, he revealed that Warner Bros still didn’t approach him to reprise his role in the film, “As soon as that call comes, I’m there man,” he said. “I’m there.”

Keoghan donned the much-vaunted character of The Joker in Pattinson-starring The Batman.

The Dunkirk actor revealed that his Joker is based on his experience, “a bit charming and a bit hurt.”

“I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup,” he said. “I want people to relate to him… [to know] this is a façade he puts on.” He went on to describe him as simply “a broken-down boy,” the actor added.

Although Keoghan had a cameo role in The Batman, his performance was well received.

The 29-year-old himself admitted that he was recently included in a list of the best on-screen Jokers.

“There were seven, and I was number four,” he said. “Lads, with four minutes of screen time, not bad eh!?”

However, The Batman sequel is still not confirmed yet. The film is said to be developing, but it’s reportedly “years away.”