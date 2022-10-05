 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Barry Keoghan says not yet get a call from Warner Bros for Joker in The Batman
Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

The Batman actor Barry Keoghan revealed as of now did not get any call from Warner Bros to reprise his character Joker in The Batman sequel.

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine, he revealed that Warner Bros still didn’t approach him to reprise his role in the film, “As soon as that call comes, I’m there man,” he said. “I’m there.”

Keoghan donned the much-vaunted character of The Joker in Pattinson-starring The Batman.

The Dunkirk actor revealed that his Joker is based on his experience, “a bit charming and a bit hurt.”

“I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup,” he said. “I want people to relate to him… [to know] this is a façade he puts on.” He went on to describe him as simply “a broken-down boy,” the actor added.

Although Keoghan had a cameo role in The Batman, his performance was well received.

The 29-year-old himself admitted that he was recently included in a list of the best on-screen Jokers.

“There were seven, and I was number four,” he said. “Lads, with four minutes of screen time, not bad eh!?”

However, The Batman sequel is still not confirmed yet. The film is said to be developing, but it’s reportedly “years away.”

More From Entertainment:

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families
Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film

Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film
'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans
'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales
Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report

Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world
Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama
King Charles III’s shocking connection to Dracula, vampires revealed

King Charles III’s shocking connection to Dracula, vampires revealed
Ruben Fleischer to direct 'Now You See Me 3'

Ruben Fleischer to direct 'Now You See Me 3'
Kelly Osbourne confirms her baby’s gender

Kelly Osbourne confirms her baby’s gender

Latest

view all