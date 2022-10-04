'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

Adipurush teaser was under fire for lackluster CGI; fans spotted scenes lifted from Hollywood flicks, as per Indian Express.

The teaser of the mega-budget film received heaps of scorn for the low-quality of animated sequences.

However, some eagle-eyed fans have now spotted similarities in the film's scenes to Hollywood's critically-hit shows and movies, including Game of Thrones, Aquaman, Rise of the Planets of the Apes, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Thor: Ragnarok.

In an interview with Variety, Adipurush star Prabhas said that the historical epic is the most' prestigious' film of his career. "The way he designed the film was amazing, huge. And I think he made it very well," the actor added.

The filmmaker responded with the same gesture and said, "The way he has played it is divine. It's extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it's a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery like everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve."

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prhabas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The film will hit the theatres on January 12.