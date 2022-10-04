 
'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

TikToker Charli D'Amelio was supported by Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and her boyfriend Landon Barker while competing on Monday on Dancing With The Stars.

The 18-year-old TikTok star after performing a  Rumba with Mark Ballas, 36, to No Time To Die held her pose as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli looked on.

'And holding it. And still holding it. Judges, do you see she's still in character? She held it,' said co-host Tyra Banks, 48, during the live show on the Disney+ service.

Kourtney, 43, was shown clapping along with Travis, 46, and his 18-year-old son Landon as Tyra teased Charli for claiming she was nervous before her dance.

'Charli's friends Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker and Logan Barker are here. I know you guys are very proud right now,' Tyra said as she got Landon's name wrong.

DWTS: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli DAmelio

Landon and Charli first sparked dating rumors in June when they were spotted leaving his concert together and an insider told Us Weekly that same month they were dating.

The teenagers made their relationship Instagram official in July when Charli posted a snap of them kissing.

DWTS: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli DAmelio

Kourtney and Travis got officially married in May in Santa Barbara, California, followed by a religious wedding ceremony in May in Portofino, Italy. They also had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas in April after the Grammy Awards.

Travis also has a 16-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47.

