Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle appeared to be a smart lady as she stayed mum about royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

The Duchess of Sussex explores 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho in delayed podcast. She seemed reluctant to hurl insults at her royal relatives.

She took on Hollywood in her first Archetypes podcast on Spotify after a four-week break following the Queen's death, calling out Austin Powers and Kill Bill for ‘presenting caricatures' of Asian women 'as over sexualised or aggressive'.



Meghan Markle began her latest episode by talking about her experience of growing up in Los Angeles which was 'full of culture that you could see, feel, hear and taste on a daily basis' and said she had a 'real love' of getting to know other cultures.



Prince Harry's wife's latest move suggests she does not want to add salt to the royal family's injurie as they have just ended their mourning period following Queen Elizabeth's death.