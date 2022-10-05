 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle appeared to be a smart lady as she stayed mum about royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

The Duchess of Sussex explores 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho in delayed podcast. She seemed reluctant to hurl insults at her royal relatives.

She took on Hollywood in her first Archetypes podcast on Spotify after a four-week break following the Queen's death, calling out Austin Powers and Kill Bill for ‘presenting caricatures' of Asian women 'as over sexualised or aggressive'.

Meghan Markle began her latest episode by talking about her experience of growing up in Los Angeles which was 'full of culture that you could see, feel, hear and taste on a daily basis' and said she had a 'real love' of getting to know other cultures.

Prince Harry's wife's latest move suggests she does not want to add salt to the royal family's injurie as they have just ended their mourning period following Queen Elizabeth's death.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything
'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families
Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film

Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film
'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans
Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'
'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales

William gets emotional in first speech as Prince of Wales
Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report

Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new photo reveals how happy they are in their world
Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Holly Willoughby celebrates son Chester's 'birthday after 'queuegate' drama

Latest

view all