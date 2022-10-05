 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian does not live with husband Travis Barker for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian is spilling reason she has not moved in with husband Travis Barker.

Speaking on the podcast Not Skinny, Not Fat on Tuesday, the 43-year-old confessed she is still trying to figure out the dynamics of her living situation post wedding.

"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," she began.

"For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," the Kardashians star added.

Kourtney added: "There will be [a joint house].

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away."

Kourtney mothers Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven while Travis is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’

King Charles, Camilla get exciting news: ‘They´ll be delighted’
Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?

Pete Davidson 'erases final traces of Kim Kardashian' with tattoo removal?
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair

Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt 'sweared' at and 'choked' their children midair
Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle avoids hurling insults at royal family in new episode of Archetypes podcast

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully' and a 'joke'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry don't feel sorry for anything
'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio

'DWTS': Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Landon cheer on Charli D'Amelio
Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families

Netflix's 'Jeffrey Dahmer story' draws flak from victims' families
Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film

Whoopi Goldberg BLASTS critic who accused her of wearing fat suit in Emmett Till film
'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans

'Upcoming Hollywood movie': 'Adipurush' teaser heavily trolled by fans
Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'

Barry Keoghan says 'not yet get a call from Warner Bros' for Joker in 'The Batman'
'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

'Strictly' viewers urge Helen Skelton to use THIS tactic to make Richie Myler jealous

Latest

view all