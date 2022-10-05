 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle kept mini Harry doll 'long before' she met the Prince?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

Meghan Markle old picture with a doll is going viral on the internet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married in to the royal family in 2018, is seen with a miniature doll that looks much more like Prince Harry.

The picture was taken years before the Duchess met her now husband.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, a user pokes fun at the Sussex couple: "Hasn't he GROWN!!!"

Many jumped the bandwagon to highlight the uncanny similarities between Meghan's new photos with Harry from Manchester and the old photo of hers with the doll.

"You have no idea how long I've waited for a picture of him in a dark suit with a thin dark tie!" added another.

A third quipped: "But still wearing the same exact suit!"

"Yes!! It's perfect! I so glad you noticed too," wrote another.

"Reminds me of those kids toys you stick in water so they inflate," a fifth commented.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie kids traumatized after his alleged physical abuse on flight

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie kids traumatized after his alleged physical abuse on flight

Music world reacts to death of icon Loretta Lynn

Music world reacts to death of icon Loretta Lynn
Britney Spears mother ‘feels helpless’ as she pleas daughter to ‘unblock’ her

Britney Spears mother ‘feels helpless’ as she pleas daughter to ‘unblock’ her
Meghan Markle shows royal she is the real 'superhero' with new portraits

Meghan Markle shows royal she is the real 'superhero' with new portraits
Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos

Piers Morgan speaks out about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos
Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’

Coldplay suspends tour due to Chris Martin’s ‘serious lung infection’
‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

‘DWTS’: Charli D'Amelio was ‘nervous’ of Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country music luminary Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?

Johnny Depp under fire for using the N-word with romantic partners?
Prince Joachim says it is no 'fun' to see kids 'mistreated' by own grand mother

Prince Joachim says it is no 'fun' to see kids 'mistreated' by own grand mother

Latest

view all