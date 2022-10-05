Meghan Markle kept mini Harry doll 'long before' she met the Prince?

Meghan Markle old picture with a doll is going viral on the internet.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married in to the royal family in 2018, is seen with a miniature doll that looks much more like Prince Harry.

The picture was taken years before the Duchess met her now husband.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, a user pokes fun at the Sussex couple: "Hasn't he GROWN!!!"



Many jumped the bandwagon to highlight the uncanny similarities between Meghan's new photos with Harry from Manchester and the old photo of hers with the doll.

"You have no idea how long I've waited for a picture of him in a dark suit with a thin dark tie!" added another.



A third quipped: "But still wearing the same exact suit!"



"Yes!! It's perfect! I so glad you noticed too," wrote another.



"Reminds me of those kids toys you stick in water so they inflate," a fifth commented.