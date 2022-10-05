Meghan Markle mocked her 'status' is no more than girl band 'Little Mix'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of trying to 'replicate' their royal live with Manchester photos.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who shared unseen photos from their attendance at the One Young World Summit, are called out for acting like UK royals despite consistent criticism.

Writing for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser said: "Tuesday’s Misan Harriman images are truly beautiful but the question I am left with is, just what are Harry and Meghan trying to prove?

"For two people so willing to criticise The Firm when a microphone is nearby, in the years since their exit, they have remained oddly committed to sticking to the tried and true royal playbook.

"Despite having left the strictures of The Firm behind for a new free life where they can do whatever they fancy, Harry and Meghan’s quasi-official engagements make it look like they are trying to replicate their royal lives, a practice which extends to them grandly putting out photos of themselves as though they were heads of state and not two podcasters with the same official status as the members of Little Mix."