 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke golden rule of being royal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly broken the ‘golden rule’ of being a royal family member by airing their dirty laundry in explosive interviews and podcasts, a royal expert told OK! Magazine.

Duncan Larcombe voiced out his concerns regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to take their royal problems public with their now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and following it up with more media lashing, including Meghan’s podcast Archetypes and her tell-all interview with The Cut.

According to Larcombe: “Meghan hasn’t held back when discussing the royals in the Oprah stint, her Spotify podcasts and her interview with The Cut. Harry and Meghan broke the golden rule of being royal – that you don’t sell out your family.”

Larcombe went on to suggest that Meghan and Harry might be even more alienated with their family following the releases of new royal books including Valentine Low’s upcoming book that includes many claims against them.

“Some of the people involved will have felt aggrieved at Meghan’s hands – and they’re free to speak to writers like Valentine. Harry and Meghan are going to see these accusations appearing in Valentine’s book and I think they are going to believe they have been hung out to dry,” Larcombe said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos

Meghan Markle, Harry flaunt their strong bond in new photos
Angelina Jolie accused of reimagining details of 2016 Brad Pitt fight

Angelina Jolie accused of reimagining details of 2016 Brad Pitt fight
Reese Witherspoon talks possible sequel to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

Reese Witherspoon talks possible sequel to ‘Sweet Home Alabama’
Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60
Chris Evans reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Chris Evans reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she isn't close with sister Khloé anymore

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she isn't close with sister Khloé anymore
Prince Harry ‘really upset’ Prince William with ‘shocking’ comment

Prince Harry ‘really upset’ Prince William with ‘shocking’ comment
Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend

Queen knew 'end is near', always wanted to die in Scotland: Friend
Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Rihanna reveals she’s getting pre-show jitters ahead of Super Bowl

Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit

Kevin Spacey will appear in New York court to face a civil lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in for ‘extraordinary olive branch’ from King Charles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in for ‘extraordinary olive branch’ from King Charles?

Latest

view all