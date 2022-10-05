Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke golden rule of being royal

file footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly broken the ‘golden rule’ of being a royal family member by airing their dirty laundry in explosive interviews and podcasts, a royal expert told OK! Magazine.

Duncan Larcombe voiced out his concerns regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to take their royal problems public with their now-infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and following it up with more media lashing, including Meghan’s podcast Archetypes and her tell-all interview with The Cut.

According to Larcombe: “Meghan hasn’t held back when discussing the royals in the Oprah stint, her Spotify podcasts and her interview with The Cut. Harry and Meghan broke the golden rule of being royal – that you don’t sell out your family.”

Larcombe went on to suggest that Meghan and Harry might be even more alienated with their family following the releases of new royal books including Valentine Low’s upcoming book that includes many claims against them.

“Some of the people involved will have felt aggrieved at Meghan’s hands – and they’re free to speak to writers like Valentine. Harry and Meghan are going to see these accusations appearing in Valentine’s book and I think they are going to believe they have been hung out to dry,” Larcombe said.