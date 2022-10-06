 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn’t want Archie, Lilibet to be Prince, Princess?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly did not want their kids Archie and Lilibet to be given Prince and Princess titles, in an effort to give them a more low-key life, a royal expert has revealed.

Talking about the possibility of King Charles III’s handing out an olive branch to the Sussexes by giving their children new royal titles on the Palace Confidential podcast, royal expert Katie Nicholl recalled Meghan and Harry’s demands about their kids’ titles earlier.

Nicholl shared: “Initially, I remember very clearly being briefed by their camp that they wanted them to be Mr and Miss, and that was what they wanted as part of them having as low-key an existence as they could give who they were.”

“I think most people totally understood why Harry and Meghan didn’t want it, and are now quite confused as to why the issues of prince and princess are important. Is it because it’s important for their new careers?” she questioned.

“They wouldn’t get the HRH [titles] anyway because Harry and Meghan can’t, but prince and princess is going to carry a lot more weight in America with what they do.”

“And, it’s the title that is owed to Harry and his children because he's the son of the sovereign, and the rules at the moment are that the sons of the sovereign's children will also take that title,” Nicholl concluded. 


More From Entertainment:

King Charles III 'won't allow Prince Andrew to return to frontline duties'

King Charles III 'won't allow Prince Andrew to return to frontline duties'
Kate Middleton spellbinds fans during her first solo engagement as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton spellbinds fans during her first solo engagement as Princess of Wales
American journalist wants people to know Meghan Markle beyond 'insidious headlines'

American journalist wants people to know Meghan Markle beyond 'insidious headlines'

Meghan and Harry's friend takes sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie feud

Meghan and Harry's friend takes sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie feud

Royal rift after Danish queen strips grandkids' titles

Royal rift after Danish queen strips grandkids' titles
'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'

'Jaw dropping' real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'
Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap

Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap
Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt quit alcohol amid allegations of assault on Angelina Jolie?
No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

No prison for Alec Baldwin, as slain 'Rust' cinematographer family struck a deal: Report

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it
Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Latest

view all