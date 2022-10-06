Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn’t want Archie, Lilibet to be Prince, Princess?

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly did not want their kids Archie and Lilibet to be given Prince and Princess titles, in an effort to give them a more low-key life, a royal expert has revealed.

Talking about the possibility of King Charles III’s handing out an olive branch to the Sussexes by giving their children new royal titles on the Palace Confidential podcast, royal expert Katie Nicholl recalled Meghan and Harry’s demands about their kids’ titles earlier.

Nicholl shared: “Initially, I remember very clearly being briefed by their camp that they wanted them to be Mr and Miss, and that was what they wanted as part of them having as low-key an existence as they could give who they were.”

“I think most people totally understood why Harry and Meghan didn’t want it, and are now quite confused as to why the issues of prince and princess are important. Is it because it’s important for their new careers?” she questioned.

“They wouldn’t get the HRH [titles] anyway because Harry and Meghan can’t, but prince and princess is going to carry a lot more weight in America with what they do.”

“And, it’s the title that is owed to Harry and his children because he's the son of the sovereign, and the rules at the moment are that the sons of the sovereign's children will also take that title,” Nicholl concluded.



