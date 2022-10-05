Chris Evans reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed how he felt about the new trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

The trailer is a glimpse into the story of the much-anticipated sequel which highlights the grief people of Wakanda are feeling after the demise of their King T’Challa, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer at age 43, left an indelible mark in Hollywood after his portrayal of the titular character Black Panther. The actor had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it privately for four years as it progressed to stage IV. After his passing, his character was not recast.

Chris Evans shared the screen with the late actor on several MCU films which includes: Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji, a heart engulfed in flames.

Back in 2014, Chadwick was formally introduced as the King of Wakanda in a special event that had Evans along with Robert Downey Jr in attendance. When Boseman passed away, Evans honoured his memory by remembering that very day.

Weeks after Boseman’s passing, in an interview with Tamron Hall Evans was asked how he processed the news.

To which he responded, “It's been tough for everybody. And that's why, that kinda highlights the power that he had. His cultural impact is just immeasurable. Not just as an artist, but as a man. The way he spoke. The way he carried himself. He bred an allegiance, he galvanised, he inspired... It’s heartbreaking. It’s tough to process. But his impact, his legacy is solidified forever.”