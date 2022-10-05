Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Kendall Jenner seemingly slammed Kanye West's latest fashion stance by showering support on Jaden Smith.

The son of Will Smith walked out of Ye’s show after he turned up wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his surprise Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week showcasing his Season 9 collection.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter following the show to share his stance on the matter, writing, "I had to dip lol."

"I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out," he added in another tweet. "Black Lives Matter"

Jayen’s tweets were liked by the supermodel, whose sister Kim Kardashain was married to Kanye for six years and shares four kids with him.

Kendall hit liked on all three of her longtime pal’s social media posts regarding the show seemingly bashing her former brother-in-law’s fashion stance.