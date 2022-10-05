 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira ex Gerard Pique seemingly takes jibe at her over their 10-year age gap

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

File Footage

Shakira's ex Gerard Pique subtly threw shade at the singer over their 10-year age gap months after breakup.

The Barcelona player took her new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti to a Paris trip according to a report by Marca Magazine.

Following the new lovebirds’ getaway, Pique is said to have made a comment that may have been a taunt towards the Waka Waka singer.

A source close to the footballer said that Pique told his friends, "I feel younger,” after he started dating 23-year-old PR student.

The sports star’s remarks are believed to be a dig at 45-year-old singer, who shared an age gap of 10 years with 35-year-old footballer.

According to some reports, Pique even took Marti to a restaurant in the European city – said to be Shakira’s favourite dining spot – where they were also captured locking lips.

Pique made his relationship official with Marti, who used to work at his production company Kosmos, two months after separating with the Colombian singer.


More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she’s ‘done with IVF’ after being ‘pushed’ to do it
Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance

Kendall Jenner subtly slams Kanye West controversial fashion stance
Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama

Queen Margrethe decision to strip grandchildren titles sparks unprecedented royal drama
Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’

Meghan Markle announcing ‘rival court’ to King Charles: ‘Doesn’t bode well’
Meghan Markle ‘deliberately timed’ new portrait to ‘eclipse’ Royal Family?

Meghan Markle ‘deliberately timed’ new portrait to ‘eclipse’ Royal Family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘secret engagement long before’ Palace announcement
Brad Pitt appears cool after Angelina Jolie explosive court allegations

Brad Pitt appears cool after Angelina Jolie explosive court allegations

Latest

view all