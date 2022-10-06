 
Tia Mowry announces divorce with husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict went their separate ways. Mowry, 44, announced the news on Tuesday, October 5, on Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” wrote Mowry in an Instagram post.

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2008. The pair share two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

After Tia filed for divorce from Hardrict, she was spotted out and about without her wedding ring, per Us Weekly.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Mowry filed the dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts and is citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the split. The Twitches star is reportedly seeking joint custody of her two children and wants the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party. Mowry claims the couple entered into a prenuptial agreement, which appears to have outlined things like splitting up property, assets, and child support, the publication detailed.

Previously, Mowry was very open about her longstanding relationship in Hollywood. According to Essence, the Sister, Sister alum shared what she loved most about their marriage was how Hardrict’s acts of faith and belief have elevated her own self-perception.

