Netflix releasing K-drama series 'Somebody' soon? Trailer, release date, cast & plot

The trailer for the upcoming Korean drama series Somebody has officially been released on Netflix.

The eight-episode-based series will be made available worldwide on November 18, 2022.

The upcoming psychological crime thriller drama series is directed by Jung Ji Woo and written by screenwriter Han Ji Wan.

The story of Somebody is influenced by the American psychological thriller American Psycho.

The upcoming series center on a young girl, a developer of social dating app, named Somebody.

The series takes an interesting turn as well when a murder shakes apart the social dating app.

Cast:

Actress Kang Hae Lim will portray the main character Som in the Netflix original series Somebody.

The other cast includes Young Kwang, Kim Yong Ji, and Kim Soo Yeon.

Check out the trailer:



