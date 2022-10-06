 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan reveals 'challenging day' while shooting 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Mahira Khan reveals challenging day while shooting The Legend Of Maula Jatt
 Mahira Khan reveals 'challenging day' while shooting 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt'

Actress Mahira Khan talked about the toughest day while shooting The Legend of Maula jatt.

Amara Hekmat, the producer of the film posted a video of the actor on her Instagram account, where Mahira talked about the most difficult day of her during the shooting of the film.

Mahira Khan said that “The hardest thing for me to do was to shoot during a harsh winter. We traveled to Lahore for the purpose of shooting and  the weather at the time was chilly and wet.”

The actress claimed that she trembled while the movie was being filmed and she was ill.

The actress continued, "My Punjabi would never have been that amazing while trembling, but the dialogues throughout the shoot were incredibly challenging."

The Legend of Maula jatt is the remake of the popular 1970s film Maula Jatt.

The starring cast includes Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik.

The upcoming Bilal Lashari-directed film will be made available across the country on October 13 after a delay of more than two years.

More From Entertainment:

‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids

‘Poor old’ Victoria Beckham ‘surely needs to sort’ Nicola Peltz feud before grandkids
Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom

Christian Bale thanks Leonardo DiCaprio for 'unintentional' help with stardom
'Hellboy' David Harbour now a wild Santa in upcoming movie ‘Violent Night’ trailer

'Hellboy' David Harbour now a wild Santa in upcoming movie ‘Violent Night’ trailer
Kate Middleton keeps ‘thinking Prince Louis is a baby’, says ‘he’s big boy now’

Kate Middleton keeps ‘thinking Prince Louis is a baby’, says ‘he’s big boy now’
Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date

Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date
Amber Heard 'desperately' tried to marry Elon Musk, wanted Depp 2.0

Amber Heard 'desperately' tried to marry Elon Musk, wanted Depp 2.0
Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit

Duchess of York writes novel to deal with stress of Prince Andrew’s lawsuit
Meghan Markle misuses Prince Harry as 'palm tree' prop for 'glamour' image

Meghan Markle misuses Prince Harry as 'palm tree' prop for 'glamour' image
Johnny Depp’s ‘drunkard disorderliness’ has execs ‘fuming in rage’

Johnny Depp’s ‘drunkard disorderliness’ has execs ‘fuming in rage’
Prince Harry worried little Prince George would dodge him to be 'the new thing'

Prince Harry worried little Prince George would dodge him to be 'the new thing'

Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry defies childhood 'wingman' promise

Prince William 'angry' as Prince Harry defies childhood 'wingman' promise

Latest

view all