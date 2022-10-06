Mahira Khan reveals 'challenging day' while shooting 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt'

Actress Mahira Khan talked about the toughest day while shooting The Legend of Maula jatt.

Amara Hekmat, the producer of the film posted a video of the actor on her Instagram account, where Mahira talked about the most difficult day of her during the shooting of the film.

Mahira Khan said that “The hardest thing for me to do was to shoot during a harsh winter. We traveled to Lahore for the purpose of shooting and the weather at the time was chilly and wet.”

The actress claimed that she trembled while the movie was being filmed and she was ill.

The actress continued, "My Punjabi would never have been that amazing while trembling, but the dialogues throughout the shoot were incredibly challenging."

The Legend of Maula jatt is the remake of the popular 1970s film Maula Jatt.

The starring cast includes Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik.

The upcoming Bilal Lashari-directed film will be made available across the country on October 13 after a delay of more than two years.