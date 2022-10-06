Buckingham Palace dismisses claims regarding King Charles’s coronation date

 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Buckingham Palace has shut down rumors that the date of King Charles III's coronation ceremony has been confirmed for June, 3.

Bloomberg cited ‘anonymous’ government sources as saying the ancient ceremony during which Charles will be officially crowned King will be held at Westminster Abbey on June 3 next year.

However, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson has responded to the claims, calling them ‘purely speculation.’

The Palace spokesperson told Mirror.co.uk that the date has not yet been decided upon.

King Charles’ coronation had been expected to take place in the spring or summer of 2023. The ceremony has been planned for decades and it is believed to be taking place less than a year of the monarch’s ascension to the throne.

Details of Charles’ crowning have been concealed by the palace under the codename Operation Golden Orb.

King Charles, 73, ascended to the throne immediately after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8.

