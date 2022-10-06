 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle’s 'determination' to launch a lawsuit against a UK tabloid allegedly distanced herself from the Buckingham Palace staff, claimed a new book.

Author Valentine Low claimed in his new book Courtiers, published on October 2022, that the Duchess of Sussex was advised against the copyright claim against The Mail.

The correspondent suggested Meghan "was determined to go ahead" and would ask: "Why is nobody listening to me?"

"Everyone else was equally determined to talk her out of it," Valentine wrote. "Then, when the couple spent time that summer with Elton John and David Furnish, the solution presented itself to them: get another lawyer.”

“Schillings, a firm Elton had used before, had a reputation for being the most aggressive libel firm in Britain, as well as for charging eye-watering fees. Meghan dumped Harbottle & Lewis and was introduced to Schillings by Elton. She was on her way to court,” the biographer added.

The book further revealed that it "marked another step in the distancing of Meghan from her palace advisors."

"After Meghan dropped Gerrard Tyrrell, none of the household was kept in the loop about what was happening with any potential legal action," Low added.

"None of them knew that the duchess was suing The Mail on Sunday until they were in South Africa. The team was aghast.

"They thought it was a colossal mistake, not least because it threatened to derail the rest of the tour. There was, however, very little they could do about it."

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke
Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other
King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids
Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life
Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir
Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals
Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Latest

view all