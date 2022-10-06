 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William turned out to have spent much time on choosing the perfect names of their children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday where she recalled the sweet memory of naming her kids.

The 40-year-old royal was asked if she had names for her unborn child to which she said: “Everyone already has names for their babies! It took us ages to name ours.”

Kate also remembered the adorable days of Prince Louis’ childhood, noting that he’s “a big boy now”.

She said: “ keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday,” reported Hello!

Talking about her eldest son, Kate expressed: “George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that.”

