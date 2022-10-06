 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West under fire for donning White Lives Matter shirt at fashion show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Kanye West under fire for donning White Lives Matter shirt at fashion show
Kanye West under fire for donning White Lives Matter shirt at fashion show

Kanye West was roundly criticize for his latest political statement from the 'White Lives Matter' shirt on his YZY show in Paris.

Many bigwigs from the fashion industry lashed on the Yeezy rapper for his political statement.

The Vogue editor Karefa-Johnson said, "The T-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," adding, there is no excuse, there is no art here."

Responding to the editor, the Yeezy rapper, labeled as "a droid and not a fashion person," added that his show had broke the processor… When the computer can't read the code."

Later, Vogue issued a statement saying the magazine "stands with" Karefa-Johnson, calling West's attack on her "unacceptable." "Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed," the magazine wrote. "And in a private meeting with Ye today, she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms."

Many criticize Grammy-award winner for his "White Lives Matter" shirt. Jaden Smith walked out of the show and later tweeted, "I don't care who it is, if I don't feel the message, I'm out."

Dazed journalist Lynette Nylander also walked out of the show, writing, "It doesn't matter what the intention was … it's perception to the masses out of context."

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful remarked that the shirt was "insensitive, given the state of the world."

Supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote, "If there's actually a point to any of your shit, [Karefa-Johnson] might be the only person that could save u… You're a bully and a joke."

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over her newborn child in adorable new snaps

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over her newborn child in adorable new snaps
Jennifer Aniston sparks romance rumours amid ex Brad Pitt legal troubles

Jennifer Aniston sparks romance rumours amid ex Brad Pitt legal troubles

Gigi Hadid has no regrets for bashing Kanye West: ‘She’s had enough’

Gigi Hadid has no regrets for bashing Kanye West: ‘She’s had enough’
Kylie Jenner gushes over her mom Kris Jenner: ‘best example of balancing career and family’

Kylie Jenner gushes over her mom Kris Jenner: ‘best example of balancing career and family’
Alec Baldwin may still be indicted despite settlement with Halyna Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin may still be indicted despite settlement with Halyna Hutchins family
Travis Barker cuts a low-key figure while taking daughter Alabama to lunch

Travis Barker cuts a low-key figure while taking daughter Alabama to lunch

Kim Kardashian defends Pete Davidson for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian defends Pete Davidson for THIS reason
Royal fans praise Kate Middleton as she cradles newborn baby, ‘Precious moment’

Royal fans praise Kate Middleton as she cradles newborn baby, ‘Precious moment’
Christian Bale worked as 'mediator' amid acting on 'American Hustle'

Christian Bale worked as 'mediator' amid acting on 'American Hustle'
Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke
Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other

Latest

view all