Hilaria Baldwin gushes over her newborn child in adorable new snaps

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas is certainly having a good time with new parental duties and challenges.

The fitness enthusiast shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning.



In the afternoon, Hilaria shared a video of herself caressing Ilaria's head with her long gel manicure, which was captioned: 'Tired and you make me happy.'

Baldwin's tiny infant - sporting pink polka-dot sweats - will be two weeks old this Thursday.

In the evening, the flexible yogi announced that 'Baby Ila loves baths' in the sink as her nine-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela gave the child a 'spa foot massage.'

Hilaria and the 63-year-old Oscar nominee enlist two nannies to help them care for their eight 'Baldwinitos' - including son Rafael, 7; son Leonardo, 6; son Romeo, 4; son Eduardo, 2; and daughter Lucía, 18 months.

On Wednesday, Alec and other producers of the movie Rust settled a wrongful death civil lawsuit filed against them by the late Halyna Hutchins' widow Matthew.

'Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's [nine-year-old] son,' Baldwin wrote on Instagram.

'We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.'



