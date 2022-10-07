Kate Middleton wants another child with Prince William?

Kate Middleton's sweet gesture with a newborn baby has sparked speculations that the new Princess of Wales is planning for fourth child with her husband Prince William.

The Princess of Wales, who loves spending time with children, cradled a newborn baby at a maternity unit in Surrey on Wednesday and learnt how they provide help to pregnant women and new mothers.

During her visit, the mother-of-three amazed a new mother with her sweet gesture and cradled a newborn baby Bianca.

Her sweet move set tongues wagging about her plan to expend family as she previously revealed she 'sometimes considers having a fourth child'.



"It makes me very broody," Kate admitted to researchers from the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project during a visit to the University of Copenhagen earlier this year.

She added: "William always worries about me meeting under-1-year-olds." Kate continued. "I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one."

The royal are speculating that Prince William and Kate Middleton want another child. They are already parents of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.