Genie Music Awards discloses the nominee's list for 2022

Genie Music Awards has revealed the 2022 nominee's list of music videos and artists.



Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year after the break of two years.

The show will be held in Incheon in November and honor music videos released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:





Song of the Year

BIGBANG – “Still Life”

Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”

Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10cm

MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”

BE’O – “Counting Stars”

Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”

IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

IU – “Strawberry Moon”

PSY – “That That” featuring BTS’ Suga

(G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

Album of the Year

PSY – “PSY 9th”

BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”

NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”

(G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”

Kim Young Woong – “Im Hero”

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”

Kim Ho Joong – “Panorama”

BTS – “Proof”

SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”

Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”





Artist of the year

Kim Ho Joong

SEVENTEEN

PSY

IU

Lee Chan Won

Lim Young Woong

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

IVE

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE





Best Boy Group

BIGBANG

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids





Best Girl Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

IVE

Red Velvet





Best Male Solo Artist

Lim Young Woong

Kim Ho Joong

PSY

BE’O

Lee Chan Won





Best Female Solo Artist