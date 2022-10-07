 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Genie Music Awards discloses the nominee's list for 2022

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Genie Music Awards discloses the nominee's list for 2022

Genie Music Awards has revealed the 2022 nominee's list of music videos and artists. 

Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year after the break of two years.

The show will be held in Incheon in November and honor music videos released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:


Song of the Year

  • BIGBANG – “Still Life”
  • Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”
  • Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10cm
  • MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”
  • BE’O – “Counting Stars”
  • Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
  • IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
  • IU – “Strawberry Moon”
  • PSY – “That That” featuring BTS’ Suga
  • (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”
  • Album of the Year
  • PSY – “PSY 9th”
  • BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”
  • NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
  • (G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”
  • Kim Young Woong – “Im Hero”
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”
  • Kim Ho Joong – “Panorama”
  • BTS – “Proof”
  • SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”
  • Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”


Artist of the year

  • Kim Ho Joong
  • SEVENTEEN
  • PSY
  • IU
  • Lee Chan Won
  • Lim Young Woong
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  • IVE
  • NCT DREAM
  • (G)I-DLE


Best Boy Group

  • BIGBANG
  • BTS
  • NCT DREAM
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids


Best Girl Group

  • (G)I-DLE
  • aespa
  • BLACKPINK
  • IVE
  • Red Velvet


Best Male Solo Artist

  • Lim Young Woong
  • Kim Ho Joong
  • PSY
  • BE’O
  • Lee Chan Won


Best Female Solo Artist

  • IU
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  • TWICE’s Nayeon
  • Choi Ye Na
  • Kassy

