King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'

King Charles III 'secret child' Simon Dorante-Day is insistent to prove paternity with a DNA test.



The father-of-nine believes he is the first son of the King, born out of wedlock with Queen Consort Camilla back when they were 17.

Speaking to Australia's 7News, the 56-year-old said: “I’ve been inundated in recent weeks with many documentary filmmakers and filmmaking companies keen to share my story.



“I didn’t expect this to happen - but I’m glad it is. I’m considering their offers.

“Ultimately I would like to see my story on Netflix, or a similar streaming platform, and will approach them about doing so. I am already speaking on one person, who I trust, and is happy to act on my behalf.

“I’m taking my case through the proper legal channels, but I know that sharing my story and getting as many people aware of my claims as possible is going to be key to having Charles and Camilla address my claims.

“I want a DNA test from both of them, as ordered through proper legal means.

“If sharing my story on Netflix or to a greater TV audience will help do that, then I say let’s do it," he declares.

