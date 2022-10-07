Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers

FileFootage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been ruling over fans’ hearts since they extended their support to the volunteers of a suicide prevention charity amid Northern Ireland tour.



The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited a food market in Belfast to greet the locals, gathered to shower love over the couple.

Taking to Instagram, the official Kensington Royal account posted a series of praise-worthy videos and photos of the couple interacting with the well-wishers.

Reacting to a video, an Instagram user wrote: “I love that you’re connecting to a younger crowd! Such a great video.”

The couple garnered praise for their advocacy on mental health awareness as they meet volunteers of the Suicide Prevention charity PIPS.

The Prince and Princess of Wales talked to staff at the charity about their efforts in raising not only preventing suicide but also a rise in those seeking help following the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation set up an art therapy session in which the couple took part and painted pumpkins alongside vulnerable children.

Reacting to the posts, one user wrote: “Thank you for visiting Northern Ireland…come back soon, you’re always welcome here in this part of the UK”.

“We love you. We can be Irish and British at the same time,” said another.