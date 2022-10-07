 
YG promises to take severe 'legal action' for spreading Jennie 'personal photos'

BLACKPINK agency YG Entertainment has announced to take strong legal action against the person who spread personal photos of Jennie.

Earlier in May, the dating rumors between BTS V and BLACKPINK’S Jennie were the most discussed topic after a Jeju Island photo went viral on the internet.

Soompi reported that singer agency YG Entertainment released a statement to take strong legal action against acts of defamation and the spread of irrelevant content.

In an official statement, the agency stated that "We have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s personal photos."

Further wrote, "YG is taking strong legal action against posts that are tarnishing the character and reputation of our agency’s artists."

YG continues, "We have filed a complaint for defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, violation of the prohibition of illegal information distribution, and obscene use of communication media for the actions of repeatedly uploading information that has not been verified to be true and writing excessively malicious posts."

