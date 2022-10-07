 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt once regretted leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

File Footage

Brad Pitt once reportedly regretted his decision of divorcing Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie considering it the “biggest mistake of his life.”

A resurfaced report published by In Touch Weekly in 2017 stated that the Bullet Train star had second thoughts on his relationship with the Maleficent actor.

An insider told the publication at the time that Pitt got “in touch with his emotions and his true self like never before” and realized that “leaving Jen for Angelina was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.”

“And while he’s not in love with Jen, he realises how much he does love her. Brad keeps telling friends that he’s seeing everything more clearly,” the source added.

The Friends alum and Pitt, who remained friends after their shocking split, still share a bond with each other and maintain cordial relationship.

The outlet also revealed that Aniston has no issues with Pitt, to whom she was married to for five years, coming to her with his problems.

Meanwhile, Pitt is finding himself in legal trouble with Jolie, who has accused him of physically abusing their kids during their infamous 2016 plane fight.

More From Entertainment:

Sara Ferguson 'wouldn't do anything unless' Queen Elizabeth gave her 'blessing'

Sara Ferguson 'wouldn't do anything unless' Queen Elizabeth gave her 'blessing'
Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report

Meghan Markle only cares about ‘trashing’ the Firm: report
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi flaunt glam vibes as they join Kris Jenner for a fun TikTok

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral

Prince Edward lauds people in Newcastle for help in Queen's funeral
Kate and William participate in cocktail-making competition during Northern Ireland trip

Kate and William participate in cocktail-making competition during Northern Ireland trip

‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies aged 80

‘Queen of the House’ singer Jody Miller dies aged 80
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘emphasizing distance’ from royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘emphasizing distance’ from royals
Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit

Kate Middleton shows positive attitude towards a heckler during Northern Ireland visit

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’

Johnny Depp ‘intimidated’ a nurse with ‘negative consequences’
Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M

Ben Affleck appears unhappy after selling bachelor pad for $28.5M