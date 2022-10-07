 
Friday Oct 07 2022
Prince of Wales title must be 'abolished': demands Gwynedd council

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Prince William's title of Prince of Wales is seemingly in danger as the Gwynedd council showed its anti-monarchy stance.

According to details, Blaenau Ffestiniog Councillor for Bowydd a Rhiw dubbed the monarchy an “archaic oppressive tradition”

He proposed; “Council express its opposition to the continuation of the title of 'Prince of Wales' and asks the relevant authorities to consult formally with the people of Wales on the question of whether the title should be abolished or not."

Meanwhile, another motion proposed: “That the Council opposes any investiture being held in Gwynedd or anywhere on Welsh soil."

“The days of Wales titled as 'a little principality' was abolished in the sixteenth century's Laws in Wales Act," he said.

"This archaic oppressive tradition is a blight on our nation and has been for centuries.

"It gives the impression that the people of Wales are owned by the system, rather than being free citizens living in our own country. 

"It is high time the so called honorary title, Prince of Wales, was also abolished to the history books."

