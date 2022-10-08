Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth will be seen performing some dangerous and arduous challenges in National Geographic's upcoming show, Limitless trailer.

In the show, Hemsworth will be teaming up with world-renowned experts as he faces six dangerous tests in order to unlock the secrets of longevity. The trailer for the show was just released which glimpses into heart-racing challenges the Thor actor would be performing.

The trailer opens with Chris Hemsworth’s humble bragging. “Now I may be in pretty decent shape. Sure, I may look like an immortal Norse God, et cetera. Stop it,” he begins. “But… I know the clock is already ticking.”

“I’m teaming up with the world’s leading Longevity experts. Taking on six of the toughest tests of my life. Pushing myself to the very limit,” shares Chris as clips of him performing gruelling physical exercises appear on the screen. “I want to discover how we can all unlock the secrets of living a healthier, longer life.”

According to The Collider, “The show will feature six episodes, each focusing on a specific test that the actor must face as these experts assist him in pushing himself to the limit. Hemsworth will team up with Psychologist Modupe Akinola as he attempts to stay calm while walking across a crane through a skyscraper in the episode ‘Stress-Proof.’ In ‘Shock,’ the actor, alongside his brothers Liam and Luke, will attempt to expose themselves to the most extreme freezing temperatures in the arctic to maximise longevity. Dr Peter Attia will help Hemsworth attempt to avoid eating for four days in the episode ‘Fasting,’ which will give him the drive to hunt for his next meal in the Great Barrier Reef. In an attempt to beef up his muscles, even more, Hemsworth will try the 100 ft rope climb challenge with the help of extreme sports guru Ross Edgley in ‘Strength.’

“In another challenge, Neurologist Dr Sharon Sha will test Hemsworth's memory as he is put in the middle of the wilderness without a map or GPS and must survive using only his mind for the episode ‘Memory.’ Lastly, in the episode ‘Acceptance,’ Hemsworth faces his most extreme and emotional challenge as he spends three days in a retirement village wearing an aging suit that will transform simple tasks into one of the most difficult challenges the actor encounters.”

Limitless will premiere on Disney+ on November 16, 2022.

