Saturday Oct 08 2022
Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from 'The Morning Show'

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Jennifer Aniston surprised fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes update from the set of The Morning Show's upcoming third season on her social media account.

The Friends alum, 53, on Friday took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans rare insight into the making of the Apple TV+ drama series.


Aniston captioned the post, “Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show.”

The post featured a never-seen-before image of the Murder Mystery actor – donning a motorcycle helmet and a pair of aviator goggles.

Aniston also shared a video while interacting with several crew members and her makeup artists. She was heard saying, “Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before you spray tan because otherwise, you end up with this situation.”

The Bruce Almighty star included a shot of Coney Island's Wonder Wheel that she took during a night shoot.

Her final shot showed her relaxing in a couch while taking a break in between her scenes.

Besides Aniston, The Morning Show cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Steve Carell, among numerous others.

