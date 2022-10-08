 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in dead lock’ with Netflix: ‘Cold feet!’

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently being put on blast for hitting a ‘snag’ in their plans alongside Netflix.

Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this claim in an interview with the Daily Mail.

He began by saying, “Yeah this is that we’ve talked a bit about it… We like to call it a reality show like Kardashian, but they say no there is much more serious [stuff].”

“Absolutely, it’s a docuseries and the latest is from the NY Post [who] reported that there is a real problem,” since “the death of the Queen and the funeral and everything.”

He also added, “They’ve been getting cold feet about the whole project and apparently Netflix [isn’t] very happy with this.”

“It’s all have been recorded, they have been filming it for a year with a very celebrated direct and the production team is very happy with it. But Harry and Meghan and NOS according to this report.”

“And they want changes I think they want stuff to be dropped but now there’s a bit [of a] standoff.”

