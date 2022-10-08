 
Saturday Oct 08 2022
When Mila Kunis lied about her age to get 'That '70s Show' role

When Mila Kunis lied about her age to get 'That '70s Show' role

Mila Kunis did what everyone would do in their lifetime: Lied. But she did it for a critically-hit sitcom series, That '70s Show.

Confirming the long-standing rumour of lying to land her breakout role in Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show" to Variety, The Friends With Benefits confessed, "There's a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age," Kunis said. "I'd like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did."

"However, by the time I went to what was then a producer's network call…you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for 'studio teacher,'" the actor added.

"They were like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh P.S., I'm 14.' But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, 'We loved you at that point so what did we care?'"

However, the show's co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner were aware of the reality that Kunis was not 18 as soon as the shooting began.

"It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids, and I was actually of the age of the character," Kunis said.

"I was never treated as lesser then. If I did by one of the cast members another cast member would stand up for it. The reason I don't do drugs was because nobody on the set did. And I looked up to them at 14. The trajectory of my career could've gone any which way…but the set was cool."

Mila Kunis will return with her role as Jackie on Netflix's upcoming sequel series That '90s Show.

