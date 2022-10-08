 
entertainment
Mindy Kaling breaks silence amid backlash for 'reimagining' Velma as South Asian in new series

Mindy Kaling has recently responded to the backlash over the reimagining of Scooby Doo’s Velma as South Asian descent in an upcoming spin-off series.

According to PEOPLE, Kaling, who is also an executive producer and voice artist of the iconic character on the series, said that she’s stunned by the reactions on social media.

I think of the characters in this as so iconic, but in no way is the gang defined by their whiteness, except for Fred,” explained The Mindy Project star.

The Office alum noted, “I was a little bit surprised and I think most Indian-American girls when they see this sceptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her.”

“I think the vast majority of people are excited and ready for it and the show is for them,” commented the 43-year-old.

Interestingly, Kaling revealed that the new animated series will also talk about Velma having “unresolved sexual tension with a lot of characters”.

“This journey of self-discovery for her is something that really drew us to this project and this character,” said the actress.

She added, “We want to honour other interpretations and what we think feels really modern.”

