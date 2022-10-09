Royal author reveals what Camilla thinks about Prince Harry and Meghan

King Charles' wife Camilla has been tipped to play huge role to end rift within the royal family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that the Queen Consort believes the door should be left “open” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make their return as working royals if they so wish.



Speaking on GB News, Ms Levin claimed: “Her [Camilla’s] belief is you never ditch your family - you always leave the door open so if they want to come back they can.

"I think that’s a very important feeling that she has. But, they have got to have respect, Harry and Meghan have got to change their way of doing things. They haven’t got to think about me, me, me."

The royal author shared her opinion on Camilla’s approach, saying: "I think she understands, as a parent, that you can love your child but really not like what they’re doing."